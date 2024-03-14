Lancaster County Shooting Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 13 around 4:22 p.m. in the area of Fruitville Pike and Delp Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Initial reports were that an altercation had occurred, and one of the involved parties fired a single round from a handgun. The other person involved was struck and later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is in the beginning stages of investigation. Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or by emailing police@manheimtownshippolice.org.