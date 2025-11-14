Lancaster County Shooting Case Goes to Court

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man charged with shooting his estranged wife and sister-in-law to death and seriously wounding his son after an argument will have his case proceed to county court. 64-year-old Santiago Payano-Sanchez waived his preliminary hearing before a judge on charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of an instrument of crime. He is accused of shooting all three victims at his residence in the 2100 block of Oak Hollow Drive in West Hempfield Township on Oct. 5. Payano-Sanchez’s estranged wife, 59-year-old Ana Gutierrez-Cedano and sister-in-law, 74-year-old Dominga Cedano-Cedano were killed in the shooting. A third victim, Payano-Sanchez’s 33-year-old son, was shot, but survived. He is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. Two children, ages 2 and 7, were also inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but were uninjured. The firearm used in the shooting was lawfully owned by Payano-Sanchez, who also possessed a conceal carry permit.