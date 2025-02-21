Lancaster County Sexual Assault Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man charged with the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint will have his case proceed to county court following a preliminary hearing. A judge ruled that the case of 52-year-old Jebar King of Manor Township could proceed on charges of rape, simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, and recklessly endangering another person. King is accused of beating the victim and threatening her with a handgun at his residence in the 100 block of Clearfield Court East. The victim said she believed King would kill her. King admitted to beating the victim and pointing the gun at her. A friend of the victim reported the incident to police shortly after noon on January 11. King is currently free after posting $200,000 bail.