Lancaster County Senior Centers Extend Cooling Hours

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Office of Aging has extended Senior Center hours to provide Lancaster County older adults a location to cool down during the extreme hot weather. The following Lancaster County Senior Centers will have various extended hours from today through Wednesday, June 25:
Columbia Senior Center at Columbia United Methodist
510 Walnut Street, Columbia
Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Phone: 717-684-4850
Elizabethtown Area Senior Center
70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Phone: 717-367-7984
Lititz Senior Center at Lititz United Methodist
201 East Market Street, Lititz
Monday & Wednesday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Phone: 717-626-2800
Millersville Senior Center at St. Paul Lutheran
222 N George Street, Millersville
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Phone: 717-299-3943
Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center
33 E Farnum Street, Lancaster
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Phone: 717-299-3943
Next Gen Senior Center
184 South Lime Street, Quarryville
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Phone: 717-786-4770
