Lancaster County Senior Centers Extend Cooling Hours

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Office of Aging has extended Senior Center hours to provide Lancaster County older adults a location to cool down during the extreme hot weather. The following Lancaster County Senior Centers will have various extended hours from today through Wednesday, June 25:

Columbia Senior Center at Columbia United Methodist

510 Walnut Street, Columbia

Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-684-4850

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-367-7984

Lititz Senior Center at Lititz United Methodist

201 East Market Street, Lititz

Monday & Wednesday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-626-2800

Millersville Senior Center at St. Paul Lutheran

222 N George Street, Millersville

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-299-3943

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center

33 E Farnum Street, Lancaster

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-299-3943

Next Gen Senior Center

184 South Lime Street, Quarryville

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-786-4770

