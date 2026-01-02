Lancaster County Scooter Crash Claims life

LANCASTER COUNTY – A scooter crash in Lancaster County has claimed a life. State Police responded December 31st around 5:58 p.m. to Churchtown Road, just south of Mast Road in Salisbury Township. While on scene, troopers determined a Dodge Caravan was southbound on Churchtown Road when it encountered a juvenile male riding a scooter heading south on Churchtown Road in front of the minivan. The crash occurred as the minivan failed to pass the scooter with caution. The impact caused the juvenile to be thrown from the scooter and land on the edge of the roadway. The juvenile was taken to Reading Hospital where he died. PSP-Lancaster is investigating the incident.