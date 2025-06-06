Lancaster County Robbery Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after a robbery. On June 3 around 7:40 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported robbery in the area of Bayberry Avenue and Bucknoll Road in Penn Township. Officers responded to the area and located a man matching the description of the suspect. The man was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Reich of Manheim. During the investigation, it was determined that Reich threatened to kill the victim’s dog if he did not give him money. As a result of the incident, Reich was charged with robbery, simple assault, and terroristic threats.