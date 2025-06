Lancaster County Road Reopened After Sinkhole

LANCASTER COUNTY – A sinkhole that opened on a Lancaster County roadway has been repaired. East Hempfield Township Police say the 2100 block of Harrisburg Pike between Route 741 and Good Drive is now open again in both directions. The sinkhole opened last night around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. One vehicle landed on its roof as a result. No injuries were reported. An apparent water main break caused the sinkhole. Crews responded to the scene and worked to repair the road.