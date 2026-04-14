Lancaster County Road Rage Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man charged with intentionally striking a bicyclist during a road rage incident on a Mount Joy Borough street will have his case proceed to county court. 64-year-old Richard Parmer of Penn Township waived a preliminary hearing on charges of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. Parmer is accused of striking a juvenile victim with his vehicle in the 100 block of North Market Street on Feb. 18. Two videos taken by the victim showed Parmer driving an SUV, honking his horn at the victim while approaching him from behind, before striking him. Nearby surveillance footage showed a different angle of the crash in which Parmer could first be seen attempting to use his vehicle in order to block the victim’s path. Parmer could then be seen on the video striking the victim from behind despite having adequate time to stop, endangering the victim who did not have room to maneuver away from a collision. Though Parmer admitted to police to having taken part in a road rage incident, he initially denied ever striking the victim. In a second police interview, Parmer said he “would have never struck the kid if the kid had stayed in his lane” and claimed that the victim was purposefully attempting to upset him before and after the collision. Parmer is currently free after having been released on his own recognizance.