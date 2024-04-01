Lancaster County Road Information From PennDOT

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that Rawlinsville Road in Providence Township, Lancaster County, is open to traffic. The road was closed between Pennsy Road and Mount Hope School Road earlier this month so a PennDOT county maintenance crew could replace two large pipes. A detour associated with the closure has been lifted. Also, PennDOT announced that beams are scheduled to be set this week on the Centerville Road bridge being constructed over Route 30 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will be performed at night and will impact traffic on both Centerville Road and Route 30. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and watch for slow-moving traffic during that period of construction.