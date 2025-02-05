Lancaster County Road Incident Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating an incident that occurred February 2nd in Earl Township. Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Amishtown Road. The victims reported that while traveling east on Amishtown Road, they encountered a vehicle stopped in the road. A middle-aged male was standing outside the vehicle and approached the victims, waving a gun and yelling, “I’m going to kill you.” The victims continued past the man and subsequently heard three gunshots. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a gray, small car with a loud exhaust. Anyone with information about the incident or a possible suspect is urged to contact New Holland Police Detective Heather Halstead at 717-354-4647.