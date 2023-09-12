Lancaster County Remembers 9/11

LANCASTER COUNTY – Our region took time to pause and remember the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Yesterday, a memorial service was held in Lancaster County to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11, the wars that followed, and the Lancaster County first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons, and John Trescot were joined at the Lancaster County Public Safety Center by first responders from around the county and the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Protective Services cadets for a ceremony and wreath presentation.