Lancaster County Recount Underway

LANCASTER – A recount is underway of an extremely close state House race in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas ordered a recount and recanvass of the entire vote cast in the 2026 General Election for the state House race in the 41st District on all ballots by the county boards of elections. The Lancaster County Board of Elections will conduct the recount until completed. The race in the 41st House District had incumbent Republican Rep. Brett Miller against Democrat candidate Brad Chambers. The latest recount had Chambers leading Miller by 28 votes.