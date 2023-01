Lancaster County Printing Company Closing

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two Lancaster County printing plants will be closing impacting over 650 workers. LSC Communications, which was formerly Donnelley Printing, announced it is consolidating its operations due to a decline in the printing of magazines and catalogs. The Lancaster East facility at 216 Greenfield Road and the Lancaster West facility at 1375 Harrisburg Pike will be shutdown. The Illinois-based company says the closing will be effective March 31.