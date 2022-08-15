Lancaster County Police Standoff Ends Peacefully

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged after a domestic disturbance in which he threatened to shoot police. On August 13 around 1:55 a.m., Ephrata Police responded to a home in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road in Reinholds. 52-year-old Kevin Martin was involved in an altercation with a female at his home. The female sustained visible injury and complained of severe pain. As police arrived at the residence, Martin locked himself in his bedroom and threatened to shoot two of the police officers. As Martin announced the threat, police officers heard the distinct sound of two different firearms being loaded. The police officers and the female victim exited the residence and eventually the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team was contacted and responded to assist. Martin surrendered peacefully around 8:20 a.m. He was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats and transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment, where he is awaiting arraignment.