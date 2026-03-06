Lancaster County Police Seek Information On Thief

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who stole items from vehicles in multiple neighborhoods while appearing to wear an ankle monitor. The unknown suspect committed a series of thefts from vehicles near Bent Creek Drive, Pinnacle Point, South Bristol Drive, Koser Road, and Randolph Drive – all in Manheim Township – during the early morning hours of Feb. 12, 2026. You can see pictures of the suspect below. The suspect appears to be wearing a monitoring device on their right ankle. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401. Tipsters can remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. Information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect could result in a reward through Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.