Lancaster County Police Pursuit Ends With Arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY – A police pursuit yesterday afternoon in Lancaster County has ended with an arrest. State Police were requested to assist Pequea Township Police in a pursuit of a silver Ford F-150 after some residents called in a suspicious vehicle report and the truck fled. Several attempts were made to use spike strips, but the truck driver drove around them. At one point, the truck drove off the road, almost striking some officers. A state trooper utilized a maneuver which caused the truck to hit an embankment and roll over. 28-year-old Keanu Callirgos of Pequea was taken into custody and without any observable physical injuries. Due to his actions and behavior after his arrest, he was taken to Lancaster General for evaluation. He was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault.