Lancaster County Police Nab Felon

QUARRYVILLE – A felon wanted in two states was taken into custody in Lancaster County. On July 28, Quarryville Police received information that a subject identified as 42-year-old Benny Ray Stapleton could be in the area. Stapleton was wanted by the PA State Police for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for a Parole Violation, and by the Union County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office for Theft. On July 29, officers spotted Stapleton at an apartment building in the 200 block of E. State Street in Quarryville. A foot pursuit ensued and Stapleton fled into a nearby apartment. Police located him attempting to hide in a back room of the apartment. Once in custody, the officers discovered Stapleton was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Stapleton has also been charged with additional criminal offenses and is currently incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting his court date.