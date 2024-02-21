Lancaster County Police Investigate Shots Fired

LANCASTER COUNTY – A shots fired incident in Lancaster County is under investigation. Police responded at 10:12 p.m., Tuesday, February 20 to the 500 block of Misty Drive in Lancaster Township. Initial reports were that approximately two shots were fired in the vicinity of one of the apartment buildings. There were no reported injuries, and it is not believed that anyone was wounded as a result of the incident. Investigators canvased the scene for evidence, and the investigation is continuing at this time. If you have any information, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.