Lancaster County Police Incident Ends Well

LANCASTER COUNTY – There was a good outcome to a police incident in Lancaster County. Around 8:35 p.m. on December 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the first block of Highland Drive for a report of an emotionally distraught male. Upon arrival, police were advised that the male resident was alone in the house, that he possessed a handgun, and that he had made threats to harm himself with the firearm. Contact was made by telephone with the subject who refused to exit the home. Police closed off the roadway and contacted surrounding neighbors to shelter inside of their homes away from windows and exposed walls. Police were able to re-establish contact with the male who then spoke with crisis negotiators from the Lancaster County SERT who were dispatched to assist. The male agreed to meet with police and he was taken into custody without issue and transported to a local hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation. A handgun was removed from the house. The incident was cleared and the roadway was opened around 11:50 p.m. At this time, the male has not been charged with any criminal offense.