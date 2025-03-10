Lancaster County Plane Crash Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – A single-engine airplane with five people on board crashed and burst into flames in a parking lot at Brethren Village near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township. Police say all five occupants survived the fiery crash around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, just south of the airport. All five victims were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition. Nobody on the ground was hurt. No buildings at Brethren Village were damaged. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms there were five people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft. Footage shared on social media showed black smoke billowing from the plane’s wreckage and multiple parked cars engulfed in flames at the crash site. Air traffic control audio captured the pilot reporting that the aircraft “has an open door, we need to return for a landing.” An air traffic controller is heard clearing the plane to land, before saying, “Pull up!” Moments later, someone can be heard saying the aircraft was down. The FAA will investigate the incident.