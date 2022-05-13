Lancaster County Parents Give Feedback On Sexually Explicit Content In Schools

LANCASTER CO – Based on feedback shared in Senator Ryan Aument’s survey about sexually explicit content in school classrooms and libraries, parents made it clear that they expect to be involved in their own child’s education to ensure materials being used are appropriate. The overall parental opinion was that there is enough exposure to adult content outside of the classroom, we don’t need our public education system doing it for us…And that parents should have the final decision whether they want their children exposed to controversial subjects. Senator Aument says that while we work on a stronger solution, we should immediately require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and libraries, notify parents, and allow parents to opt their kids out of that coursework/prevent their child from viewing that book from the library.