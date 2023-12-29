Lancaster County Officer Involved Shooting Examined By D.A.

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Mount Joy Township. The incident occurred around 2:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Market Street and involved a suspect identified as 38-year-old Shane Kelec of Lancaster, who was wanted on rape, aggravated assault, and related charges. Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Task Force were attempting to locate Kelec to serve an arrest warrant. Preliminary information gathered thus far indicates that officers fired at the suspect, the suspect was pronounced dead, and a firearm was found at the scene near the suspect. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams is reviewing the incident and will make a determination, at a later date, on the police use of force.