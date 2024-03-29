Lancaster County Murder Suspect Waives Preliminary Hearing

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Penn Township, Lancaster County, man will face first degree murder and other charges for killing his wife in February 2024. 48-year-old Matthew Harrison waived his preliminary hearing on the charges. On Feb. 5, police were called to the 2200 block of E. Mount Hope Road for a report of a deceased female in her bed. The call came from an 11-year-old juvenile who found 49-year-old Jami Harrison. A witness reported last seeing the victim around 7 a.m. on Feb. 5 and that the two had argued Feb. 2, after which Matthew Harrison left the home and was staying at a nearby hotel. Hotel staff said Harrison had left the hotel on Feb. 5. He was eventually taken into custody after a brief police standoff at a hotel in Pittston, Luzerne County, on Feb. 8. Forensic data extraction from the victim and multiple other witnesses’ phones revealed incriminating messages sent from Harrison. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned April 26.