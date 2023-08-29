Lancaster County Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident. It happened Sunday, August 27 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and Lititz Road in Penn Township. Police say a car driven by 30-year-old Nichole Nugent of Hummelstown was traveling west on Lititz Road approaching Fruitville Pike behind a pickup truck. The truck stopped at the intersecting Fruitville Pike and made a right turn – northbound on Fruitville Pike. Nugent attempted to cross the intersection – continuing driving westbound on Lititz Road and encroaching the path of a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 48-year-old Robert Doyle of East Petersburg traveling southbound on Fruitville Pike. Police say it appears as if Nugent failed to see the motorcyclist and entered the intersection in front of him. Boyle, who was not believed to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous.