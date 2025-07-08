Lancaster County Man Sentenced

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to three to eight years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting an intoxicated 17-year-old girl he had supplied with alcohol. 27-year-old Dakoda Westfall of Drumore Township assaulted the victim while she slept at his home in the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road in July 2022. Prior to assaulting the victim, Westfall gave her beer and liquor. As part of his sentence Westfall must register with PA State Police as a sex offender for the rest of his life.