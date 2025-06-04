Lancaster County Man Sentenced In Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to three to six years in state prison for his role in a fatal crash. 44-year-old Jason Sauder of Rapho Township pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of DUI, and two summary traffic offenses. Sauder ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 87-year-old Sarah Zimmerman of Manheim at the intersection of West 28th Division Highway and Pumping Station Road in Elizabeth Township in March 2023. Zimmerman died at the scene. An eyewitness to the crash told police that Sauder entered the intersection without stopping. The judge also sentenced Sauder to pay over $10,000 in restitution.