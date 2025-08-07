Lancaster County Man Sentenced For Indecent Assault

LANCASTER – An East Drumore Township, Lancaster County man was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a child at a church and woman in separate incidents that took place years apart. 50-year-old Michael Hess did not dispute the allegations levied against him. Hess assaulted the first victim, then about seven years old, in the classroom of a Providence Township church around 30 to 36 times in 2011. Hess similarly assaulted a second victim, a 21-year-old woman, at an East Drumore Township residence in January 2016. Speaking to the court prior to his sentencing, Hess apologized for his actions and said he wished he could undo the damage he had done.