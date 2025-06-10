Lancaster County Man Sentenced For Grabbing Girl

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County judge sentenced a Rapho Township man to 25 months to eight years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of grabbing a young girl and pulling her to a secluded area. 43-year-old Joshua Dawber was found guilty of a single count of false imprisonment of a minor following a two-day trial in February. Dawber, who was a stranger to the 13-year-old victim, grabbed the girl and pulled her behind a barn near his home in the first block of Hemlock Acres Court on January 16, 2024. The victim had been walking her dog when she noticed Dawber behind her. Dawber caught up to the victim, grabbed her by the wrist, then dragged her about 300 yards through a field, a thicket of trees, and then behind a barn that was secluded from the neighborhood before releasing her and walking away.