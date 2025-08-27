Lancaster County Man Nabbed For Football Ticket Fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County charged a man after receiving a fraud report in the 1400 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township. The victim reported that 27-year-old Paul Murray of Manheim convinced her to purchase Eagles Season Tickets for $4,400. It was reported that Murray never provided the tickets to the victim although he was paid for the tickets. It was also reported that Murry later left a check for the victim to refund the money, but when they went to cash the check, the account was closed. Based on an investigation, charges of theft by deception and bad checks were filed against Murray.