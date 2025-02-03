Lancaster County Man Has Third DUI In 10 Years

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 18 to 48 months in state prison after he pleaded guilty to crashing into a group of parked vehicles as he was driving while under the influence in 2023 – his third DUI conviction in the last 10 years. A judge sentenced 35-year-old Leonel Rodriguez Jr. of Millersville after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence, one count of a second offense of driving while operating privilege is DUI-suspended, and five summary traffic offenses. Rodriguez was previously convicted of DUIs in 2014 and 2016. State legislators have enacted laws requiring judges to treat offenders who repeatedly drive under the influence seriously. In addition to the state prison sentence, Rodriguez is also required to pay more than $13,000 in restitution. Rodriguez crashed into three legally parked vehicles in the 600 block of West Orange Street in Lancaster in the early morning hours of May 14, 2023. Lancaster Safety Coalition video showed Rodriguez driving erratically throughout the city prior to the crash.