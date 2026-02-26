Lancaster County Man Goes To Court In Child’s Death

LANCASTER COUNTY – A New Holland man charged with killing a 2-month-old girl will have his case proceed to county court. 47-year-old David Souden was charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children. Souden assaulted the infant at his home in the first block of Wecaf Road the afternoon of Feb. 1. Police found the baby unresponsive shortly after 5:30 p.m. The baby was flown to an area hospital where she later died. Souden admitted to shaking the infant in a fit of anger. He then abandoned the baby admitting to police that he made no attempts to call 911 or anyone else to give the child medical attention. Souden remains in Lancaster County Prison.