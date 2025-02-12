Lancaster County Man Faces Arson Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man is facing two counts of arson and 19 additional charges, including a Borough ordinance violation, after an investigation revealed that a fire was intentionally started by him. 45-year-old Aaron Hugar of Mount Joy was arrested by Mount Joy Borough Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Donegal Springs Road for a working vehicle fire in the early morning hours yesterday. Upon arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and making exploding sounds causing alarm to the neighbors in the area. The fire was in close proximity to other vehicles, occupied buildings, and surrounding homes. The incident initially began when neighbors were disturbed by the suspect and spouse arguing over four hours and then escalated to the vehicle fire. Hugar is held in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail. He will await a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21.