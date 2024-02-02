Lancaster County Man Convicted Of Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was convicted by jury of the shooting death of 25-year-old Jatavis Scott in Manheim Township in March 2022. 29-year-old Tyler Wilson of Columbia was found guilty of third-degree murder and other charges for the shooting in the parking lot of the former Club Twenty3 following a barfight that continued outside. A verbal argument began inside the club in the 1700 block of New Holland Pike and eventually escalated into a physical altercation. Security at the club moved the parties outside. The groups were separated for a moment before reconvening when shots were later fired. Scott died after being driven to a local hospital. Wilson was remanded to Lancaster County Prison without bail to await his sentencing date.