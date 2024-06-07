Lancaster County Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Children

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster arrested a 71-year-old Lititz man in connection to alleged sexual assault crimes that occurred between 2004 and 2016. Frank Breneman faces sexual assault, rape, and other charges relating to two victims when they were between 4 and 11-years-old. The investigation identified an additional victim. Some of the victims were former foster children who were abused while living in his home. Breneman was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.