Lancaster County Man Charged With Impersonation Of Public Servant

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was arrested for impersonating a public servant. On July 6, 2023 at 1:40 p.m, police took a report about a man who may have been impersonating a public servant from a local business within West Earl Township. The business reported that 55-year-old Sean Quick of Ephrata came there dressed in what was described as a full law enforcement related outfit, equipped with an outer ballistic carrier, taser, firearm, flashlight, handcuffs, and OC spray. Quick had a patch saying “Agent” on the back of his outer carrier. Police reviewed the business’s security camera footage and took statements from employees. Charges were then filed and an arrest warrant was granted. With his attorney present, Quick turned himself in on a single charge of Impersonating a Public Servant on August 22. Quick waived an arraignment and preliminary hearing, and is scheduled to show up for trial at the Lancaster County Courthouse at a later date and time.