Lancaster County Man Charged With Child Sexual Assault

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Manor Township man charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old will have his case proceed to county court. 46-year-old Antonio Cueto is accused on multiple occasions of committing the actions at a residence in the 100 block of North Sixth Street in Columbia in December 2024. Police began investigating in January after a third party called authorities saying that he wanted to turn himself in. Cueto admitted to assaulting the victim while he was their sole caretaker.