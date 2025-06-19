Lancaster County Man Charged In Baby Injury Case

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man charged with violently shaking a two-month-old baby, causing the child serious injuries, will have his case proceed to county court. 30-year-old Michael McDonald of Providence Township waived his preliminary hearing before a judge on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children. McDonald is accused of shaking the infant in frustration twice at his residence in the first block of Parkview Street in May 2025. The infant suffered a severe brain injury as a result of McDonald’s actions, which will likely cause permanent impact. Police began investigating McDonald after he brought the infant to a local hospital in late May. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.