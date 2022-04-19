Lancaster County Lawmakers Seek Supplemental Funding To Combat Avian Flu

HARRISBURG – In response to the news of a confirmed case of avian influenza in Lancaster County, Sen. Ryan Aument and Rep. Mindy Fee announced their intent to introduce a bill to provide $2 million in additional funding for the detection, response, and prevention of avian flu. In 2016, the legislature included additional support in the state budget to monitor and prevent the spread of the avian flu, which, at the time, was of immediate concern to the poultry industry. That funding provided necessary support for research and development efforts and county cooperative extension services that many farmers utilize to learn how to prevent an outbreak and the appropriate response when an outbreak is detected.