Lancaster County Lawmaker Will Not Seek Re-Election

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler has announced that he will not seek reelection to the PA House. In a statement, the Republican lawmaker wrote, “After much prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided to not seek endorsement or reelection for the Representative of the 100th House District. It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve and give back to the community that has given so much to me. I look forward to handing off the opportunity to govern to the next generation of leaders and representatives for the future.” Serving his eighth term in PA General Assembly, Cutler was elected in June 2020 by his colleagues to serve as the 139th Speaker of the PA House, having previously serving as the Majority Leader. He was re-elected Speaker on January 2021. Cutler became Minority Leader for the 2023-24 session. For the 2025-26 session, he is serving as the Republican Chairman of the House Education Committee.