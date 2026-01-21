Lancaster County Landlord Faces Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County landlord charged with repeatedly spying on, threatening, and repeatedly assaulting a tenant in his home – sometimes with a knife – will have his case proceed to county court. 52-year-old Kenneth Roberto of East Donegal Township waived his preliminary hearing on three counts of aggravated assault and a single count each of intimidating a witness, simple assault, harassment, stalking, and promoting prostitution. Roberto is accused of assaulting and threatening the victim multiple times at their shared residence in the 400 block of Tanger Street between October and December 2025. Roberto is also accused of spying on the victim by placing cameras around the home during that period. Roberto is currently free on $100,000 bail.