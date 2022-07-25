Lancaster County Investigating Grand Jury Aimed At Unsolved Cases

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that an application filed by her office requesting that a County Investigating Grand Jury be summoned has been granted. The grand jury, the sixth in Lancaster County history, will hear testimony in unsolved major crime cases. Adams said while DNA and genealogy research have been a successful way to solve cold cases, this method is not available in every single case. A county-wide grand jury is another effective tool that can be implemented to move these investigations forward and hopefully find answers for victims’ families. Lancaster County residents will be selected to serve on the jury with Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn overseeing the panel. A total of 38 jurors will be impaneled with 23 permanent and 15 alternates. Jury selection begins September 6, 2022. The sessions will be held monthly, beginning in October, and continue for 18 months.