Lancaster County House Fire Claims Woman’s Life

LANCASTER – A house fire in Lancaster County has claimed the life of a woman. Units responded yesterday around 8:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. There was extensive damage to the inside of the residence due to the fire and heavy smoke. Firefighters extricated an elderly female victim from inside the residence. Arriving EMS units attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. A deputy coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced 80-year-old Anna Manson of Lancaster deceased. Manson was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. Her cause and manner of death are currently pending. The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by fire marshals with the PA State Police.