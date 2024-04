Lancaster County House Fire Claims Life

MOUNTVILLE – A Lancaster County man died from his injuries after a Friday morning house fire in Mountville. Units responded shortly after 3:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Froelich Avenue and found heavy smoke. One person, 65-year-old Robert Enochs, was located on the first floor of the structure and was taken to Lancaster General for treatment, but later died. His death was ruled accidental. A cause of the fire is under investigation.