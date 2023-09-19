Lancaster County House Explosion Claims Life

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person has died after a house explosion in Lancaster County. Authorities responded yesterday around 11:45 a.m.to the 1200 block of Bossler Road in West Donegal Township. Units arrived to find the residence leveled and the scene unsafe. Numerous fire departments assisted with the incident. Emergency responders discovered the body of the homeowner, Harvey Winters deceased as a result of the explosion. The cause of the explosion is not yet known. A State Police Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.