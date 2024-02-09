Lancaster County Homicide Suspect In Police Custody

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man wanted in the homicide of his wife was taken into police custody in Pittston, Luzerne County. Officials say 48-year-old Matthew Harrison and his vehicle were found at a hotel. He was taken into custody after a brief stand-off with police. Arrangements are being made for Harrison to be transported back to Lancaster County where he will be arraigned on charges. Charges of first and second degree murder, strangulation, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault have been approved by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. On Feb. 5, police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road in Penn Township after a 911 call from an 11-year-old juvenile who found 49-year-old Jami Harrison deceased. An autopsy ruled the death as homicide by strangulation.