Lancaster County Homicide Suspect In Custody

LANCASTER COUNTY – A suspect in a Lancaster County homicide has surrendered to police. On May 20 around 11:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Terry Lane in Landisville for a shooting. A man, identified as 29-year-old Jordan Scott, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and succumbed to his injuries. Police say an altercation took place between Scott and 19-year-old Jeremy Melendez. Both were residents of the Trailer Village Community and were known to each other. Melendez surrendered to East Hempfield Township Police accompanied by his attorney. Melendez has been charged with criminal homicide, firearm not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. Melendez was transported to Lancaster County Central Booking for arraignment. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3193.