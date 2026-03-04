Lancaster County Homicide By DUI Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Berks County man charged with killing a carriage driver in a DUI crash along a Salisbury Township road will have his case proceed to Lancaster County Court. 33-year-old Danial Miller of Long Swamp Township waived his preliminary hearing before a judge on homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges. Miller is accused of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed his vehicle into a horse and carriage in the 4900 block of Strasburg Road the afternoon of Jan. 7. The carriage’s driver, 65-year-old Mary Ruth Stoltzfus of Paradise, died at the scene. After admitting to police to having consumed alcohol, Miller refused to conduct a portable breath test, consent to a blood draw, be evaluated by a drug recognition expert, or receive medical attention. Miller remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.