Lancaster County Hit & Run Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are asking for the public’s help after a hit and run. It happened this past Saturday around 4:13 a.m. when a person was struck by a passing vehicle unloading a vehicle trailer in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue near S. 8th Street in Columbia. The striking vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading west on Lancaster Avenue. There’s no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries. Police are actively investigating the incident. If the public should have any video or information that pertains to the incident, you are encouraged to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735, Attn: Officer Ember.