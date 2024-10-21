Lancaster County Hit & Run Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County hit and run is under investigation and police are asking help from the public. This morning at 9:08 a.m., Manheim Township Police responded to a report of a person struck in the 100 block of River Drive in Lancaster Township. Officers arrived to find the victim, a 75-year-old female from Lancaster, lying on the side of the road. She has been transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A witness heard the impact and then saw a dark-colored sedan flee southbound. The vehicle did not stop. Damage is suspected to be on the front of the vehicle between the 12 & 2 O’Clock positions. Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating the suspect vehicle. If you have anything that can contribute to the investigation, please contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.