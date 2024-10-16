Lancaster County Hit & Run Injures Man

COLUMBIA – A person was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Lancaster County. Around 12:19 a.m. today, police responded to a report of a person struck in front of 960 Lancaster Avenue in Columbia. They located a 47-year-old man who was struck by a passing car. The man said that he was putting gas in his truck with a gas can after it ran out of fuel. A car driving east on Lancaster Avenue hit him and did not stop. The man suffered numerous minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Officers recovered car parts from the scene indicating that the striking vehicle was a black 2015-2018 Nissan Versa. The suspect vehicle will be missing the passenger side mirror and may have other damage on the passenger side. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.